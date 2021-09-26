WATCH: VFL Marquez Callaway Makes Incredible Grab for First NFL Touchdown

September 26, 2021
Last week, former Tennessee standout Jauan Jennings logged his first NFL catch, which also went for his first professional touchdown.

Now, Jennings’ former partner-in-crime, Saints wideout Marquez Callaway, has also joined the NFL touchdown club.

Callaway notched his first score on an incredible grab against New England, as New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston got the ball away just before being sacked.

Watch the full play below, courtesy of Tennessee football’s Twitter account.

Since signing with the Saints in April of 2020, Callaway has become an incredible playmaker for New Orleans.

It certainly looks like that effort will continue going forward, as the Saints currently lead the Patriots 21-3 in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium.

