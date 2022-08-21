Watch: VFL Palmer Takes Screen to the House in Preseason

We are well into the thick of the NFL Preseason with the regular NFL season being approximately two-and-a-half weeks away.

The preseason is a time for many things. Most of the NFL's biggest stars do just enough to get back into the groove, late-round rookies, undrafted free agents and forgotten about veterans all compete to make the final roster, and up and comers look to flash breakout potential in hopes of seeing plenty of snaps come Week one.

VFL Josh Palmer fits into the final category, as the former Volunteer wideout is entering his second year as a Charger with real opportunity to become a top-four option in one of the most prolific passing attacks in the league.

Palmer flashed his athleticism and playmaking ability in Los Angeles' preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Early in the second quarter, Palmer caught a screen pass from third-string quarterback Easton Stick and took it to the house, carrying a defender five yards to cross the goal line in the process.

The former third-round pick followed his blockers perfectly then used his lower body strength to reach paydirt, giving the Bolts a 10-7 lead at the time.

Palmer's 18-yard score was the highlight of his productive outing. The VFL finished the game with three receptions for 75 yards and the touchdown.

In an offense like the Chargers, Palmer has a legitimate chance to breakout in his sophomore season, serving as the fourth option behind wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen and elite pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler. And if the injury bug hits any of three stars mentioned, Palmer could quickly become a household name with Justin Herbert throwing him passes.

In fact, ESPN's River McCown listed Palmer as his top under-the-radar breakout player.

Last season, Palmer flashed potential as a rookie, catching 33 balls for 353 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by this terrific snag for his first career score.

Palmer and the Chargers will face off against VFL Matthew Butler's Raiders on Sunday, September 11, for the first game of the 2022 season.

Photo Credit: Gary A. Vasquez