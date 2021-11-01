Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Vols Rookie Palmer Makes Sensational Catch for First NFL TD

    VFL wide receiver Josh Palmer snags an amazing first touchdown catch against the Patriots
    Author:

    Former Volunteer wideout and current Los Angeles Chargers wideout caught his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Patriots in sensational fashion. 

    The 2021 third-round draft pick has been quiet through seven weeks, but Week eight saw the VFL make a 24-yard touchdown catch to cut his team's deficit to a field goal.

    See Palmer's incredible touchdown below via PFF College Twitter:

    Palmer's Chargers wound up losing to the Patriots 27-24, but the VFL's touchdown gave the Bolts some much needed life in the final minute. 

    The scoring grab was Palmer's only catch in the outing, but a miraculous play from the VFL could lead to more playing time in L.A.'s electric offense.

    Josh Palmer currently has seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown through seven games, as the Chargers had their bye week in Week seven. 

