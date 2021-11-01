Watch: Vols Rookie Palmer Makes Sensational Catch for First NFL TD

Former Volunteer wideout and current Los Angeles Chargers wideout caught his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Patriots in sensational fashion.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has been quiet through seven weeks, but Week eight saw the VFL make a 24-yard touchdown catch to cut his team's deficit to a field goal.

See Palmer's incredible touchdown below via PFF College Twitter:

Palmer's Chargers wound up losing to the Patriots 27-24, but the VFL's touchdown gave the Bolts some much needed life in the final minute.

The scoring grab was Palmer's only catch in the outing, but a miraculous play from the VFL could lead to more playing time in L.A.'s electric offense.

Josh Palmer currently has seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown through seven games, as the Chargers had their bye week in Week seven.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.