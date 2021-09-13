Watch: VFL Trey Smith Makes Key Block in First NFL Game

The former Vol and current Kansas City Chief made his presence known against the Browns with a key block on QB Patrick Mahomes' TD run

Former Tennessee offensive lineman and NFL sixth-round draft pick Trey Smith made his NFL debut on Sunday as a Kansas City Chief against the Cleveland Browns. In a game that featured a lot of offense, 854 total offensive yards to be exact, Trey Smith had a key role in run and pass blocking during the rookie's first pro start.

One play early on in the game that showcased Smith's ability to make a substantial impact on an NFL squad came on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' eventful five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Watch Smith's key impact on the Chief's first touchdown of the 2021 NFL season below:

via SI's own Jake Nichols of Twitter.com

The Chiefs would go on to beat the Browns 33-29 at home, giving Smith his first NFL win in his first NFL start.

The VFL will look to continue his success as starting RG for Kansas City next week when they take on the Ravens in Baltimore.

