Skip to main content

Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

Former Tennessee Football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has scored his first NFL touchdown in the fifth week of the NFL season. 

Jones score came when the Bears trailed division foe Minnesota Vikings 21-10, so the VFL's touchdown cut Chicago's deficit within one touchdown. 

In classic Velus Jones Jr. style, the VFL scored on an untraditional play, as the 25-year-old speedster took a shovel pass across the field before darting across the goal line for six. 

Today's game marks the second consecutive game Jones Jr. has suited up, but the Alabama native did not record an offensive statistic in Chicago's loss to the Giants in Week Four. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bears currently trail the Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter.

386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU

By Matt Ray
gameday
Football

Just In: College GameDay Returning to Knoxville

By Jack Foster
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

Former NFL Stars, National Media Praise Hendon Hooker After LSU Win

By Matt Ray
F12CED5B-BB77-42AC-8129-133C9245BDAF
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Blowout Win at LSU

By Matt Ray
A19326F9-2E3D-49F5-B5DB-668A9D4A072F
Football

Game Balls: Multiple Vols Show Out in Win Over LSU

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19197869_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19069739_168390308_lowres
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.8 Tennessee Against No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray