Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

Former Tennessee Football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has scored his first NFL touchdown in the fifth week of the NFL season.

Jones score came when the Bears trailed division foe Minnesota Vikings 21-10, so the VFL's touchdown cut Chicago's deficit within one touchdown.

In classic Velus Jones Jr. style, the VFL scored on an untraditional play, as the 25-year-old speedster took a shovel pass across the field before darting across the goal line for six.

Today's game marks the second consecutive game Jones Jr. has suited up, but the Alabama native did not record an offensive statistic in Chicago's loss to the Giants in Week Four.

The Bears currently trail the Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter.