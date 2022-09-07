Watch: Vols DC Tim Banks Talks Defense With Pitt Game Approaching

Tennessee Football defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday morning to discuss the Vols' defense four days away from the Big Orange's Week 2 matchup with Pitt.

Banks shared his thoughts on how his unit performed against Ball State on Thursday, touching on the reasoning behind giving freshmen Joshua Josephs and Elijah Herring playing time in the first quarter.

Banks also discussed what he saw from the secondary on Thursday, specifically Tamarion McDonald and Kamal Hadden.

Banks' entire Tuesday press conference is in the video above.

Video courtesy UT Athletics Football Communications