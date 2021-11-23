Watch: Vols DL Matthew Butler Addresses Media Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

With Senior night being this Saturday when the Vols take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in rivalry week, multiple Tennessee players will play their last game as a Vol in Neyland Stadium.

One of those players is Matthew Butler. During Tuesday's media availability ahead of the final regular season game, Butler described his thoughts on going through the T for the last time on Saturday, reflecting on coming back to UT for one more season, how he has grown under Rodney Garner, his relationship with Theo Jackson, "what he is thankful for this holiday season and more.

Butler's full Tuesday availability is in the video above.

Butler said the following in regards to being thankful for his daughter.

"This Thanksgiving, I am especially thankful for my daughter. She will be here through Senior Night which is going to be great. I am going to get to spend a lot of time with her, so I am very thankful for my daughter and to be a father."

