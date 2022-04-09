Watch: Vols Five-Star Commit Nico Iamaleava Talks Following 7-on-7

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Nico Iamaleava posed for countless photos on Saturday, smiling broadly as Tennessee fans — and even some opponents — grabbed shots with the 2023 5-star out of California.

It marked his first time in Knoxville since committing to UT, as Iamaleava’s Team Toa competed in the seeding round of a Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament at Farragut High School.

“It just feels amazing knowing I’m all in and I’m committed,” Iamaleava said of Tennessee. “I’m excited for what the future holds, that the fans came out. It’s been great, man.”

Iamaleava flashed in talent and personality throughout the day, gaining more of a grip on the ball as a sleeting rain gave way to brighter conditions in the afternoon.

In total, his #ToaBoyz did enough Saturday to put themselves into Sunday’s championship round, with the quarterback slicing passes with impressive touch at several depths across the field.

He established solid connections with Mikey Matthews and Jordan Anderson — each of whom holds a UT offer.

It was also Iamaleava’s first chance to ball with fellow commit Jack Luttrell, a safety out of Georgia, as well as Sylvester Smith.

Iamaleava and Luttrell greeted fans together at Cruze Farm, an ice cream shop in downtown Knoxville, on Friday afternoon.

“Got to take some pictures with the fans, and the ice cream was great. So that was the cherry on top,” Iamaleava quipped.

Now that he’s committed, Iamaleava has ramped up his efforts to get players like Kyler Kasper and Carnell Tate in the boat. Those attempts will only continue this afternoon, as all are on campus for UT’s final spring scrimmage.

“It’s been great just being a recruiter, letting them know what it’s like out here in Knoxville,” said Iamaleava.

What has his pitch been to recruits like Kasper and Tate?

“The city of Knoxville alone, it’s different, man,” Iamaleava said with a grin. “That’s what I’ve been pitching, that they’ll have fun here.

“Coach Heup and his staff, they’ll put you in a position to be successful.”