WATCH: Vols have another day of ‘bonding time’ with kickball in Neyland Stadium

Since he’s been hired, Josh Heupel has consistently preached a message of “family,” with his team learning to bond on and off the field.

That bonding has taken shape in several different forms. Now, to continue the effort, Tennessee football has brought a new sport to the grass of Neyland Stadium: kickball.

While Neyland has also hosted Top Golf this spring, the kickball game was purely for the football program and those within it.

The Vols added to the fun with a crab boil, as shown by picture on the program’s Facebook page.

Tennessee held the event this past weekend as a means for players and coaches to grow closer together. Wednesday morning, the Vols released a video showing what looked to be a great time.

“Kickball in Neyland,” said Brian Maurer on the video. “It don’t get better than this!”

Another funny clip included Elijah Simmons arguing over a call, and freshman kicker J.T. Carver could be seen sliding into a base with teammates cackling behind him.

The video culminated in a final photo-op, as players dove into the frame to roll, wiggle or kneel in front of the camera.

Overall, the event looked like a great effort by Heupel and the staff, as they continue to develop relationships with their players and families.

“It’s good to see, man,” added K’Rojhn Calbert. “It’s good to see.” 

WATCH: Vols have another day of 'bonding time' with kickball in Neyland Stadium

