Watch: Vols Hit Practice Field After A&M Game Gets Postponed

Jeremy Pruitt opened the week by saying on his team's performance:

"Reviewing Saturday’s game and looking at the first half, I thought we did some things really well. I thought we ran the ball extremely well in the first half, but as you look at the way the game played out, starting in the first half, we obviously didn’t create enough explosive plays in the passing game. As a coaching staff, we have to do a much better job of creating opportunities for our guys. We have some really good playmakers on the outside. I felt like the way the box count was, our offensive line did a really nice job in the first half. I felt like there were some plays out there on the perimeter that we’ve got to be able to call and dial them up to give the guys an opportunity to have success. That’s on us as a coaching staff to get that done. In the second half, offensively, we had a couple of penalties on some opportunities where we did throw the ball. We didn’t make a couple of throws there. Obviously, Jarrett (Guarantano) got hurt in the third quarter and went out of the game. To me, just philosophically on offense, we’ve got to be much more aggressive. We’ve got to push the ball down the field. That’s something that we’ve talked about as a staff and have continued to talk about it. We’ve got to be able to give our kids an opportunity to have success doing that.

“Defensively, for three out of four quarters, I thought our guys played pretty well. In the third quarter, starting with the opening drive of the second half, third downs were third-and-2, 3 and 5. In the first half, we kept them to a little bit longer down and distances. I felt like we had a chance to get off the field twice there and didn’t execute calls like we needed to. There were two plays there. One play down the sideline where the kid comes back in bounds – it was a scramble where we had everybody covered and lose a guy on the scramble drill. I thought we gave up two explosive plays that resulted in 14 points. I think there’s one play where there was a pass interference called on us that put them in position to kick a field goal and total 24 points. Going back to look at it, we need to play cleaner on defense. I felt like our guys did that for the majority of the game. We just had a couple of mistakes and they took advantage of it. That’s something that we’ve got to eliminate