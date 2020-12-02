Watch: Vols Hit the Practice Field on Tuesday Ahead of Florida Game

The Vols will host the fifth-ranked Gators on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and they were back on the practice on Tuesday preparing for the showdown.

Pruitt said on the contest earlier in the week, "Hope everybody had a good Thanksgiving weekend. I know we're excited to be back. We got our guys back in here on Saturday and started going over some things – getting prepped for Florida and just continuing there. When you look at Florida, I think right now they're playing as good as any team in the country. Offensively, they've been very efficient especially at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask has done a phenomenal job getting the ball to the right playmakers, knows where to go with the ball. We're familiar with him. We played him last year. He played really well against us. I think they've got probably the best tight end in the country in Kyle Pitts. Nobody has really been able to slow him down. The thing has really impressed me the most about him, just in his game, everybody knew he was a very good receiving tight end, but I think you could just look at this season and he's done a tremendous job blocking in the C-area that has really elevated his game. Nobody really talks about that, but I see it. I see the way he's playing. (Florida's) got really good running backs. Got a bunch of wide receivers. Got experience on the d-line. Todd Grantham has always been a guy that creates negative plays – gives you a bunch of different looks. (UF) has been very opportunistic on that side of the ball. In special teams, they have really good specialists and got really good returners so it'll be a huge challenge for us. Our guys are excited about playing this game. Obviously, we didn't get a chance to play last week. We've not had any new COVID positives from our last testing (Sunday). We do have some guys that are in quarantine that won't be able to practice this week, but will be able to play on game day. It's an unusual circumstance, but we're working through it and the next guys are getting ready to play. We've got a full week this week and we're excited about playing Florida."

featured image and video via Tennessee Athletics Communication