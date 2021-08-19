August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell talks Tennessee transition, Texas to SEC and more after 13th practice of Vols fall camp

Author:
Publish date:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Given the decimation in Tennessee’s linebacker room last spring, Texas transfer Juwan Mitchell has been a more-than-welcomed addition for Josh Heupel’s defense.

He led the Longhorns in tackles last season, and defensive coordinator Tim Banks has also noted Mitchell’s “savviness” on the field.

This morning, Mitchell got his first chance to back up that on-field experience, as he got his first taste of Tennessee media availability.

We asked him about his transition to Knoxville, as well as Texas’ imminent transfer to the SEC.

“I’m proud of them,” he said. “They should. They want to come over here just like I do.”

More questions and answers can be found in the video above, as Mitchell went in-depth on a variety of topics.

We’ll have more from Haslam Field and the Neyland Thompson Sports Complex tomorrow, as the Vols take the field for the 14th practice of fall camp under Heupel.

415B7A85-040E-42F6-BB18-9E24D7FDBD70
Football

Vols QB Brian Maurer Officially Enters Transfer Portal

IMG_3565
Football

WATCH: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell talks Tennessee transition, Texas to SEC and more after 13th practice of Vols fall camp

Elic Ayomanor
Recruiting

Top Vols WR Target Down to Three Schools, Focused on Decision

EC258674-CD75-4D65-A5B3-A76D553D5FD1
Football

Watch: Highlights from Practice 13 of Vols Fall Camp

DAFEE593-197F-4632-81D4-7F4E509E0A73
Football

Notes and Observations from Practice No. 13 of Tennessee Fall Camp

EE268E57-39FA-4D02-9E2B-F35686FCEAE0
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Update on Fall Practices, Diving Into RB and WR Group Performances

ECE61090-3521-4A92-B48B-8E50FA82D5C3
Football

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s Second Fall Scrimmage

3A963999-38D3-412F-B855-355AD6D707AE
Football

Gallery: Photos From Vols Second Fall Scrimmage