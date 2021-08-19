WATCH: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell talks Tennessee transition, Texas to SEC and more after 13th practice of Vols fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Given the decimation in Tennessee’s linebacker room last spring, Texas transfer Juwan Mitchell has been a more-than-welcomed addition for Josh Heupel’s defense.

He led the Longhorns in tackles last season, and defensive coordinator Tim Banks has also noted Mitchell’s “savviness” on the field.

This morning, Mitchell got his first chance to back up that on-field experience, as he got his first taste of Tennessee media availability.

We asked him about his transition to Knoxville, as well as Texas’ imminent transfer to the SEC.

“I’m proud of them,” he said. “They should. They want to come over here just like I do.”

More questions and answers can be found in the video above, as Mitchell went in-depth on a variety of topics.

We’ll have more from Haslam Field and the Neyland Thompson Sports Complex tomorrow, as the Vols take the field for the 14th practice of fall camp under Heupel.