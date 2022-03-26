WATCH: Vols Meet ‘VIPs’ After Saturday Spring Practice

After Tennessee wrapped its third spring practice this week, the Vols welcomed some special visitors to Haslam Field.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley met players such as Tayven Jackson and James Robinson, while Josh Heupel interacted with the kids before posing for a picture with the group.

Jackson specifically shared a heartwarming moment with one child, encouraging him to continue working hard in pursuit of the same dream Jackson once had: to play football.

The full clip can be watched below, courtesy of the Tennessee Football Twitter account.