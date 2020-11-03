Watch: Vols Hit Practice Field on Monday in Preparation for Arkansas

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-3) will travel to Fayeteville on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Arkansas (2-3). The match-up will be featured on the SEC Network.

Jeremy Pruitt's team has plenty of issues to address, and they were back on the practice field today to get ready for Arkansas. You can watch the highlights in the video above.

Earlier today, Jeremy Pruitt said on Arkansas:

"Looking at Arkansas, I have been really impressed with how they’ve come together as a team. Looking at them defensively I’ll start with Barry Odem – I think has done a fantastic job, they’ve created a lot of different looks in the secondary, they have created a lot of turnovers. I believe they lead the country in interceptions, they have been very opportunistic there with tons of eight-drop, rushing three guys and getting out and getting into coverage, mixing it up there. Offensively, they’ve played with a lot of speed on offense, snapping the ball a lot of times. As the season’s gone, probably been more efficient offensively creating some explosive plays. When you look at them with special teams, you obviously see guys with ability as kickers and they have return guys there that have bounced around and had a couple of guys, but it looks like they’re settling in on who they have as return guys. For us, this open week was a great opportunity to go back to the basics. Just going back through the early days of install trying to catch some guys up and it was a good opportunity to do that and move some guys around to possibly create some opportunities for guys who have worked hard in practice and really give them an opportunity.”