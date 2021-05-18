Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Watch: Vols QB Bailey Gets in Off-Season Work With Auburn QB Bo Nix

Author:
Publish date:

Most of Tennessee's players will return to campus later this month, as the Vols will get back to work in the summer circuit in the month of June. While away from campus, Freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey is spending time training with multi-year Auburn starter, Bo Nix. You can watch the clip of the two working together at QB Country below.

When Bailey returns to campus later this month, he will be entrenched in a full-fledged position battle heading into Tennessee's Thursday night season-opener on September 2nd against Bowling Green. With Kaidon Salter likely returning to the mix, the Vols will have five quarterbacks competing for the starting spot in Josh Heupel's offense.

134BB801-939E-43B1-B469-BA4DB3B1981B
Football

Watch: Vols QB Bailey Gets in Off-Season Work With Auburn QB Bo Nix

33C4D8E0-A471-4C9A-97D8-958809D98FE7
Recruiting

Florida OL Brian Grant 'Wanted to be a Part of' What Vols Are Building, Discusses Commitment

289332CD-1A6C-460F-A71E-E2C32DC9E942
Football

Vols Land Commitment From Florida Lineman Brian Grant

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping the Vol Baseball Series Against No. 1 Arkansas

images
Baseball

Max Ferguson Hits 3-Run Walk-Off Homer in the Bottom of the Ninth to beat the #1 Hogs 8-7

A4E1679B-DDD9-43B6-B8B5-763FBE0B0FD6
Recruiting

In-State Cornerback Mason-Young 'Surprised' by Vols Offer, Planning Multiple Trips to Knoxville

088F6D1A-6DCE-4BBF-B8DB-CE084451D071
Baseball

Watch: Max Ferguson’s Walk-Off Blast Lifts Vols Over Top-Ranked Razorbacks

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Post-Spring QB and RB Breakdowns, Da'Jon Terry, Ja'Waun James, and More!