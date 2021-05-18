Watch: Vols QB Bailey Gets in Off-Season Work With Auburn QB Bo Nix

Most of Tennessee's players will return to campus later this month, as the Vols will get back to work in the summer circuit in the month of June. While away from campus, Freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey is spending time training with multi-year Auburn starter, Bo Nix. You can watch the clip of the two working together at QB Country below.

When Bailey returns to campus later this month, he will be entrenched in a full-fledged position battle heading into Tennessee's Thursday night season-opener on September 2nd against Bowling Green. With Kaidon Salter likely returning to the mix, the Vols will have five quarterbacks competing for the starting spot in Josh Heupel's offense.