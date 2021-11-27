Watch: Vols Senior DB Has Pick Six On Senior Day

The Tennessee Vols got on the scoreboard lightning fast against Vanderbilt with a touchdown.

But this time it was not because of the offense.

Vols' defensive back Theo Jackson made a perfect read on a Mike Wright pass on a 2nd-and-2 and took it to the house for six. Jackson fittingly had his best play of the year on Senior Day, too.

The interception marks the first for the Nashville native this season.

The Vols currently lead Vanderbilt 7-0 with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Jackson said the following on his emotions heading into his last game as a Vol in Neyland.

“Right now, it’s bittersweet. I’ve been here for a while. I’ve enjoyed my time but also, I feel like I haven’t done enough still. Running through the T for the last time is going to be fun, but it’s also going to be a little bit of emotion. It will be alright.”

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.