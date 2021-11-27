Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Watch: Vols Senior DB Has Pick Six On Senior Day

    The Vols' senior defensive back Theo Jackson took a Mike Wright pass to the house on Vanderbilt's first drive on Senior Day.
    The Tennessee Vols got on the scoreboard lightning fast against Vanderbilt with a touchdown.

    But this time it was not because of the offense.

    Vols' defensive back Theo Jackson made a perfect read on a Mike Wright pass on a 2nd-and-2 and took it to the house for six. Jackson fittingly had his best play of the year on Senior Day, too. 

    The interception marks the first for the Nashville native this season. 

    The Vols currently lead Vanderbilt 7-0 with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

    Jackson said the following on his emotions heading into his last game as a Vol in Neyland.

    “Right now, it’s bittersweet. I’ve been here for a while. I’ve enjoyed my time but also, I feel like I haven’t done enough still. Running through the T for the last time is going to be fun, but it’s also going to be a little bit of emotion. It will be alright.”

