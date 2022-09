The Tennessee Football season is upon us, and the Vols took part in their traditional Vol Walk approximately two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff.

Josh Heupel led the way as Vol stars such as Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and others followed, with Hooker wearing a dazzling suit ahead of his season debut.

A live "sideline" look of the Vol Walk can be seen above. Video courtesy Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.