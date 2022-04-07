Watch: Vols WR Coach Kelsey Pope Talks New Role, Young Guys Development

Tennessee football wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope met with the media on Thursday morning to share his thoughts on taking over as wide receivers coach and what that has meant for him thus far.

Pope discussed how special it was for the Vols wideouts to accept him with open arms and make the transition as easy as possible.

Pope also touched on the progression of Tennessee wideouts, specifically mentioning Squirrel White, Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt as guys who have stepped up.

Pope's entire Thursday morning media availability is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.