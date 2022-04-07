Skip to main content

Watch: Vols WR Coach Kelsey Pope Talks New Role, Young Guys Development

Tennessee football wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope met with the media on Thursday morning to share his thoughts on taking over as wide receivers coach and what that has meant for him thus far. 

Pope discussed how special it was for the Vols wideouts to accept him with open arms and make the transition as easy as possible. 

Pope also touched on the progression of Tennessee wideouts, specifically mentioning Squirrel White, Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt as guys who have stepped up. 

Pope's entire Thursday morning media availability is in the video above. 

