’We Were Made For This’: Mid-State Stud Kenny Minchey talks Dramatic Win Over Catholic, Tennessee-Ole Miss and More

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When faced with some severe adversity on Friday night, Kenny Minchey didn’t blink.

Late in the second half against Knoxville Catholic, Minchey and his team took the field after having given up 23 unanswered points to the determined Irish.

In response, Minchey engineered a game-tying drive that sucked the life out of the KCHS faithful.

And then, when Pope John Paul II’s defense secured a stop to get the ball back, Minchey took control again before a penalty put the Knights within field goal range.

47 yards later, game over: 36-33 JPII off a field goal as time expired for a game that seemed destined for overtime.

After the win, he talked with VR2 on SI about the back-and-forth affair.

“Starting in the summer, we were training for this… we were made for this,” Minchey said. “We came together as one and pulled through in the end.”

Minchey also took time to discuss what he likes about Josh Heupel, and what he expects in attending tonight’s long-awaited matchup between Tennessee and No. 13 Ole Miss.

“It’ll definitely be quite a game to watch considering both offenses are so high-powered,” he said.

His full interview can be seen in the video above.

Minchey does not currently hold an offer from this Tennessee staff, but he has generated plenty of buzz across the Southeast even though it’s still pretty early in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

We’ll see what’s to come for the Hendersonville gunslinger, but if he continues to impress the way Tennessee-Ole Miss should tonight, then I expect an offer will follow shortly thereafter.

The Vols kick off against the Rebels at 7:30 ET tonight, and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.