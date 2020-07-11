With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols if He Plays this Fall?

Jeremy Banks was removed from Tennessee’s football team last fall after an incident with the Knoxville Police stemming from an unpaid traffic ticket. Banks never transferred colleges or entered the NCAA Division 1 transfer portal, and now he is enrolled as a student once again at the University of Tennessee, first reported by Vols Wire. The obvious thought is that Banks will be re-instated to the football team this fall, and it could make a major impact for Tennessee if he did. It has been no secret that he has attempted to go above and beyond to show he has changed his ways.

If Banks returns to football-related activities, and there is a season this fall, he gives the Vols a multitude of options. Banks, a coveted recruit as a running back out of high school, ultimately turned into a linebacker at Tennessee. He had ball control issues, but he was determined to play, and that willingness led him to seeing an increased role at the number two middle linebacker spot for the Vols.

In the wake of Daniel Bituli’s departure, Tennessee has a glaring need at the position, and Banks could be the perfect option to fill the void. JJ Peterson has yet to emerge into the player he was touted to be at the high school level, leaving competition wide open heading into the fall. The Whitehaven duo of Martavius French and Bryson Eason could both factor into the position battle as well. Banks showed promise in his initial stint after flipping positions, especially in pass coverage forcing two interceptions.

The other aspect that the potential return of Banks would impact is the running back depth. A true freshman, likely Tee Hodge or Len’Neth Whitehead, is going to have to fill the void at the power running back position created by the dismissal of Tim Jordan. It has longed been assumed, Hodge and/or Whitehead could be moved to linebacker, but now that option seems to be fading with the departure of Jordan from the position. This allows Tennessee the opportunity to find which true Freshman is best suited to step into the role or play it by committee, instead of being forced to add one to the lack of depth at the inside linebacker position.

Banks is a fiery leader, who was vocal during his initial season at Tennessee, and that is something Tennessee will look for if his return does in fact happen. They replace three senior leaders who have been fixtures on the defensive side of the ball for multiple years, so his fiery competiveness would be welcomed back among a group looking for that vocal leader.