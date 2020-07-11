Volunteer Country
With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols if He Plays this Fall?

Volunteer Country Staff

Jeremy Banks was removed from Tennessee’s football team last fall after an incident with the Knoxville Police stemming from an unpaid traffic ticket. Banks never transferred colleges or entered the NCAA Division 1 transfer portal, and now he is enrolled as a student once again at the University of Tennessee, first reported by Vols Wire. The obvious thought is that Banks will be re-instated to the football team this fall, and it could make a major impact for Tennessee if he did. It has been no secret that he has attempted to go above and beyond to show he has changed his ways.

If Banks returns to football-related activities, and there is a season this fall, he gives the Vols a multitude of options. Banks, a coveted recruit as a running back out of high school, ultimately turned into a linebacker at Tennessee. He had ball control issues, but he was determined to play, and that willingness led him to seeing an increased role at the number two middle linebacker spot for the Vols.

In the wake of Daniel Bituli’s departure, Tennessee has a glaring need at the position, and Banks could be the perfect option to fill the void. JJ Peterson has yet to emerge into the player he was touted to be at the high school level, leaving competition wide open heading into the fall. The Whitehaven duo of Martavius French and Bryson Eason could both factor into the position battle as well. Banks showed promise in his initial stint after flipping positions, especially in pass coverage forcing two interceptions.

The other aspect that the potential return of Banks would impact is the running back depth. A true freshman, likely Tee Hodge or Len’Neth Whitehead, is going to have to fill the void at the power running back position created by the dismissal of Tim Jordan. It has longed been assumed, Hodge and/or Whitehead could be moved to linebacker, but now that option seems to be fading with the departure of Jordan from the position. This allows Tennessee the opportunity to find which true Freshman is best suited to step into the role or play it by committee, instead of being forced to add one to the lack of depth at the inside linebacker position.

Banks is a fiery leader, who was vocal during his initial season at Tennessee, and that is something Tennessee will look for if his return does in fact happen. They replace three senior leaders who have been fixtures on the defensive side of the ball for multiple years, so his fiery competiveness would be welcomed back among a group looking for that vocal leader.

Massive In-State OL Jacob Hood Talks Vols Offer, Early Recruitment

Jacob Hood Talks How much his recent Tennessee offer meant and more

Matthew Ray

Two Tennessee Basketball Players Fully-Recover From COVID-19

A few weeks ago, multiple reports surfaced which revealed that a small outbreak of COVID-19 was spreading within the University of Tennessee’s Basketball Program — which immediately prompted much concern for everyone who was associated with the team and university.

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee Opens as Big Favorite Over Charlotte in Season-Opener

As of right now, the University of Tennessee’s Football Program will have their season-opener in Neyland Stadium on September 5th against the Charlotte 49ers...

Volunteer Country Staff

Making the Case: Is a Freshman Signee Set to Make an Impact Off the Edge?

Making the Case: Is a Freshman Signee Set to Make an Impact Off the Edge?

Volunteer Country Staff

Volunteermike

Peyton Manning Out-Earns All Current and Former NFL Players in Royalties and Marketing

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning hasn’t gotten behind a center or heaved a pass in over 4 years, but that hasn’t stopped him from making the big bucks in the NFL.

Volunteer Country Staff

Coveted Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary Feels Like 'a Priority' for Tennessee, Sets Decision Date

Coveted Edge Rusher Khristian Zachary Feels Like 'a Priority' for Tennessee Volunteers, Sets Decision Date

Matthew Ray

Report: SEC Athletic Directors to Meet In-Person Next Monday to Discuss Fall Sports

The SEC is summoning all 14 athletic directors to league offices in Birmingham, Alabama next week to discuss what to do with fall athletics, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported today...

Volunteer Country Staff

Making the Case: Can a Freshmen Takeover at LB Beside Henry To'oto'o

A look at if one of the Freshmen can step into the number 2 LB role beside Henry To'oto'o

Brandon Martin

Charlotte Head Coach Praises Tennessee's Program; Looks Forward to Returning to Knoxville

As a young Will Healy leaned over the railing at Neyland Stadium in 1998, it was never a thought in his mind that he would later be preparing to take on the Volunteers during his adulthood as the head coach of a program on the rise...

Volunteer Country Staff

A Breakdown of Tennessee's Top Four Remaining OL Targets

A deep-dive into Tennessee's top four remaining Offensive Line targets

Brandon Martin