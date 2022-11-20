Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina

Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. Following Saturday night's disastrous loss, the Vols slid as expected in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

Tennessee fell from 5th to 11th in the coaches poll and fell to 12th in the AP poll.

Below is a full look at the AP Poll.

The Vols stayed ahead of Penn State (11), who they will be in competition for in the coming weeks for the last at-large New Years Six bowl game. The Vols will look to win their tenth game of the season on Saturday against Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.

