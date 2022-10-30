Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.

The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at No.3, but they moved into a tie with Ohio State for No.2, making next week's game in Athens a No.1 vs No.2 showdown.

Below are the SEC teams ranked in the AP poll.

SEC teams ranked in Week 10 AP Poll

#1 Georgia (30 first-place votes)

#2 Tennessee (18)

#6 Alabama

#11 Ole Miss

#15 LSU

Others receiving votes #27 Kentucky #32 Arkansas #37 Mississippi State #40 South Carolina





The college football playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night, and the Vols have a strong case to be ranked No.1 in the country by the committee.

“Certainly, it’s going to be a big ball game, great football team," Heupel said on Saturday night about the upcoming matchup. "We are going to enjoy this one tonight. I think it’s important that you enjoy the journey. I told the players before the game to enjoy the Vol Walk, enjoy running through the T. We built this type of energy because in the way that you’ve worked, competed. They’ll enjoy it tonight. The players will enjoy it when they get back on Monday. Staff will turn it around early tomorrow morning. We understand it’s a really good football team we are getting ready to play. These are the type of games, you come to Tennessee because you want to be on this type of stage, you want to play in front of an audience that’s going to be captivated by these two football teams.”