Where the Tennessee Volunteers are Ranked Following Massive Victory Over Kennesaw State

Week 3 of the college football season has concluded, and up to this point the Tennessee Volunteers have handled business. Though the season is short, there have already been some crazy finishes and upsets in the season, but the Vols have avoided drama. Starting the season 3-0 with three dominant wins is something any team would take, and it has the Vols feeling good before the SEC schedule starts.

Tennessee Moves Up in the Latest AP Poll

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though the Vols played what many would consider a weaker opponent this past week, the simple fact that they took care of business means they get rewarded. The Vols entered Week 3 ranked 15th in the nation, but after some upsets and clashes of ranked teams, the Vols now sit at 14th.

The move up of one spot was mainly due to the Kentucky Wildcats beating the Texas A&M Aggies in a massive upset. This loss dropped the Aggies a massive 14 spots, from 9th to 23rd. This will serve as a reminder to all other teams just how punishing it can be to lose to an unranked opponent early in the season.

Looking at Future Opponents for Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tries to strip the ball from Kennesaw State wide receiver Zion Booker (4) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though a lot can change from now until the end of the season, it is always interesting to see how the schedule is shaping up. Tennessee still has four ranked teams left on their schedule. The teams are Texas (1), Alabama (8), LSU (10), and Texas A&M (23). Considering that three of those teams are ahead of them in the rankings, Tennessee will be playing some important games over the next few weeks.

This means the Vols still have plenty of chances left to make an impression on the college football world before the CFP selection committee chooses the final twelve. Tennessee will get their first chance this Saturday as they welcome the Texas Longhorns for one of the biggest matchups of the season.

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