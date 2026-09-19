The One Thing That Could Decide Tennessee vs Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Kennesaw State Owls for their third game of the season this Saturday. Though this game is not projected to be a close contest, there are still things the Vols can work on to improve as a team.

Though you never count wins until they happen, this game should theoretically be a tune-up for what is expected to be a massive matchup in week 4 when the Vols host top-ranked Texas. Tennessee has some growing up to do before they are ready to take on the Longhorns, and it starts with cleaning up simple things against Kennesaw State.

The One Thing That Will determine the Success of Tennessee This Saturday

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols have dominated their first two opponents leaving little doubt in which team was superior. They have especially flashed potential on the offensive side of the ball with dynamic plays in both the passing and run game.

Despite clearly outmatching their opponents on the field, there is one thing that has been the team’s obvious weakness. That is penalties. Penalties are especially frustrating because they contribute to losses once you play better competition and it is all self-inflicted.

The Vols Struggle with Penalties

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrate on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite going 2-0 the Vols have been limiting themselves due to constant penalties. In the Furman game, Tennessee committed 7 penalties for 60 yards. Against Georgia Tech it was worse, as they committed a staggering 14 penalties for 142 yards. These are genuinely shocking numbers.

Both of these numbers were considerably higher than their competition, which shows that the Vols need to clean up their play. Ultimately, Tennessee could lose the penalty battle against Kennesaw State and still take care of business like they have the past two weeks. The issues will come when they start their SEC schedule, and especially next week playing the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Josh Heupel and the rest of the coaching staff will have their work cut out for them to get this under control. Each day is a chance to get more disciplined, and this game against the Owls will be instrumental in clearing up the self-inflicted wounds.

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