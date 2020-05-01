Where Things Stand with Tennessee's Remaining Top Targets After a Wild Week on the Recruiting Trail

Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have sent shockwaves through the college football recruiting world. They have added top targets at key positions with the commitments of top-ranked Junior College Running Back Tiyon Evans, five-star linebackers Dylan Brooks and Terrence Lewis, and four-star skill players Julian Nixon and Kama Wilcoxson. But are the Vols finished? We take a look at where things stand with their top remaining targets here.

Four-Star LB Aaron Willis

The St. Frances (MD) star has been a major priority for Brian Niedermeyer in recent months. A teammate of current Vol Dominic Bailey, Willis is a guy who Tennessee believes could play as a freshman. Willis has not yet visited Tennessee, but the Vols have grabbed some of the momentum in this recruitment with the virtual recruiting success. Willis has a top list of 7 schools out, but it is narrowed down to a list of a select few. A May 10th decision is looming, and the Vols could be the choice. He will be a guy they have to battle for down the stretch if they win on May 10th. Alabama, LSU, and Maryland have all prioritized Willis to this point.

Four-Star LB Junior Colson

Staying on linebackers here, Colson remains a priority for the Vols. The Ravenwood HS (TN) prospect is hearing from Michigan and Tennessee daily, and the two schools remain his biggest contenders heading into a late May decision. While many believe the academics at Michigan and the long-time family affection for the school are going to win out, that might not be the case. Tennessee is not conceding this race, and the Vols are recruiting him by committee. Tennessee is making their academic and appeal, and the slew of recruits flooding the class has caught Colson's attention. There is plenty of work left to be done, but do not count out Brian Niedermeyer and Jeremy Pruitt in this one.

Four-Star TE Hudson Wolfe

Wolfe remains the top tight end target on the board and is a major in-state piece. Tennessee made an impression in the Memphis area last season, and Wolfe is their top priority in the area this year. Tennessee has seemingly trailed in this one for a while, with Ohio State and Alabama both believed to have been the leaders on multiple occasions. Ole Miss has entered the picture even more with Lane Kiffin at the helm, and the Rebels are making a compelling case. Many believed this COVID-19 shutdown could help the Vols if Wolfe made an early decision, and he might stay closer to home. Alabama and Ole Miss are plenty close enough, so Tennessee needs this recruitment to extend further into the fall to win out.

Four-Star QB Kaidon Salter

Salter has entered decision mode, and the Texas native is considered a strong Tennessee lead. However, talking with Salter last night, he told me he has yet to make a decision and plans to stop all interviews until he has. He simply wants to get it right. Auburn remains Tennessee's primary competition, and he visited both schools before the COVID-19 lockdown. His run and gun style fits a Gus Malzahn offense, but Tennessee certainly has its own appeal. Salter will make his decision within the next five to six days and announce on May 10th. We will see if Auburn can make a move before he reaches his final verdict.

Four-Star DB De'Shawn Rucker

Tennessee was the first Power 5 offer for Rucker, and he has been a priority for the Vols since. However, several other major players have entered the mix since, including Clemson, Florida, and Alabama. Rucker can play all over the secondary, and he is a guy that we are used to seeing in the back end of Jeremy Pruitt defenses. Tennessee is having major success on a national level right now, and he would be a major pull out of the state of Florida. While there is nothing to suggest a decision could come anytime soon, we will see how his recruitment shakes out. He is certainly a name to know.

Four-Star RB Cody Brown

Brown is now the lone running back target left on Tennessee's board. Jay Graham has quickly come in and grabbed commitments from two of his top guys, and now Brown stands alone. In a recent interview, he told VR2 on SI, "I could definitely see myself playing for him (Graham)." Graham made a big impression during a February Junior Day, and now Tennessee appears to be the team to beat with Auburn as a major contender for his services.