Which 2021 Freshman Signee Will Make the Biggest Impact for the Vols?

Josh Heupel's offensive and defensive systems are wide-open with playing time and competition, and several freshmen will look to make their marks in 2021. The VR2 on SI staff makes their case for which one can make the biggest impact this fall.

Jake

Like the transfer portal article we shared yesterday, I think there's a difference in biggest impact versus quickest. In terms of the guys who will see the field the fastest, I think that will fall to Christian Charles and Jaylen Wright.

Charles made an impressive pick in Tennessee's open practice, he had another in the spring game, and he's generated a nice bit of buzz despite not being one of the more talked-about prospects when he arrived on campus. His showing so far should prove beneficial for a corner group that's wearing fairly thin after some key departures this offseason.

As for Wright? His ability to slash through gaps and advance to the second level is impressive, meaning we should see a fun combo between him, Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small this fall.

As mentioned with transfers, though, the biggest impact is more about the season as a whole than who may get immediate playing time. And that's where Aaron Willis comes back into the picture.

Obviously, Willis has been out of workouts for a while, and there's still no word on his suspension. It is worth noting that he was pictured with a few other players in a tweet on Monday, as team members welcomed students at Lonsdale Elementary in north Knoxville, and he has appeared in multiple social media videos posted by teammates at team outings for baseball games.

Does this mean he's back with the team? We'll see. But no matter when he comes back, Willis will have missed a lot of workouts and practices that would have been vital for his early development. That will set him back to start the season.

But once he finds his footing within this program, no freshman will register a bigger boom than the defense's new No. 41. He fills gaps instantly, keeps his head on a swivel in coverage, and he's already big enough to make a name for himself on the field once he's able to hit the field.

Matt

All signs point to Aaron Willis being back with the team; as we hinted at earlier in the month, it seemed more likely that Kaidon Salter and Willis will make their official return to team activities in June. Had Willis been active all spring, he would have hands down been my pick. I believe he can still make an impact, and he likely will, but we will see how things shake out.

It is tough not to take Jaylen Wright in this scenario. I believe the last Tennessee staff found an absolute steal in the talented back, and he has shown flashes of it this spring. But I am rolling with a freshman I have been high on since before he ever had an offer or was discovered by Jeremy Pruitt's staff. Christian Charles. This is a kid who was a legend in North Georgia high school ball by the time he was a sophomore. Charles singlehandedly took over games, and he was a star at Chestatee.

Converting from quarterback to defensive back has happened virtually seamlessly for the do-it-all athlete. Tennessee will get exotic defensively in the fall, and they will likely use a lot of five or more defensive back sets, which bodes well for Charles to get on the field early.

Impacting on offense or defense is not the only way to impact; just ask Jimmy Holiday, who recovered the game-winning muffed punt against South Carolina last fall in his first collegiate game. Charles has added special teams value, and he is lightning fast. His football IQ will set him up well to succeed early on in Knoxville.

Jack

The Vols have a multitude of exciting freshmen on both sides of the ball going into the 2021 season, and one freshman who should have an immediate and significant impact is running back Jaylen Wright. After Tennessee's top two running backs departed from Knoxville in the offseason, with Eric Gray transferring to Oklahoma and Ty Chandler transferring to North Carolina, there is a massive opportunity for someone to take over as RB1 on offense. Wright will have competition for playing time, as Sophomore Jabari Small impressed in the spring, and the top-ranked junior college back in the 2021 class, Tiyon Evans, can make some noise when he gets fully healthy. However, Wright had a big spring as well, and he finished spring practices with the first-team offense.

The Durham, N.C. native has incredible, game-changing speed that Vol Nation saw glimpses of in the Orange and White Game. Wright has a track background and has been timed at 10.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash, according to 247 Sports. Wright's high school stats also speak volumes to the talent he is bringing to Rocky Top, as he averaged over 10 yards per carry as a junior, totaling just over 900 yards with five touchdowns.

Wright's speed will be an excellent tool for Josh Heupel to have in his first year as HC for the Vols. Although other guys such as Small and Evans will see the field, Jaylen Wright could impress early and often with his groundbreaking speed, which would earn him a lot of playing time in the fall. Therefore, Vol Nation should expect a highly successful freshman campaign from Wright that results in him having the biggest impact out of this 2021 freshman class for Tennessee.

Jake Nichols, Matt Ray, and Jack Foster contributed to this feature

