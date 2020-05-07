Which State is Most Crucial to Tennessee's 2021 Recruiting Success?

Jeremy Pruitt has been efficient and effective in pulling the top players he has wanted out of the state of Tennessee in his three recruiting cycles on Rocky Top. Just last season, Pruitt signed ten prospects from the Volunteer State, but it is the border states that prove so pivotal for the Vols in terms of heavy success. In this article, we take a look at those states and others that prove to be crucial for Tennessee's success and determine which one is most important to the 2021 cycle.

As things currently stand, Tennessee has two prospects currently committed in-state, with five prospects committed from Alabama, four committed from Florida, three from North Carolina, two from Georgia. It is a very safe assumption to say these are and will continue to be the focal point for Jeremy Pruitt's recruiting class. So, which one is most crucial in 2021?

Let's start with the leader, Alabama. Tennessee currently holds commitments from five-star Dylan Brooks, four-star Jordan Moseley, and three-stars, Roc Taylor, Edwin White, and Jay Jones. There is no doubt the Vols want the first three mentioned to remain in this class, and White and Jones are both early commitments that have made a case to stay. Tennessee has several targets remaining on the board in the state. The Vols are working to flip elite defensive tackle, Lee Hunter, away from his Auburn commitment. They remain as one of the teams to beat for freak Athlete Trinity Bell, and while the cupboard is full at wide receiver, Malachi Bennett and Christian Lewis remain as options that could sneak into the class. Not to mention, top-100 edge rusher Jeremiah Williams has remained a viable target to add to an already intriguing pass rushing class.

Pruitt and company broke into Florida last cycle with the late additions of Malachi Wideman and Morven Joseph, and they have the attention of some of the state's best prospects. With commitments from Kamar Wilcoxson, Darrell Jackson, De'Shawn Rucker, and the state's top player, Terrence Lewis, Tennessee has already been successful in the Sunshine State. Now, how can they finish? The Vols remain in the race for four-star edge rusher Keanu Koht, four-star safety Terrion Arnold, and do-it-all offensive weapon Brashard Smith. The Vols also continue to swing at Five-Star Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor. With Wilcoxson peer recruiting, and continued success on the recruiting trail, anything is possible for the Vols in the Sunshine State.

North Carolina is a state Tennessee has tried to break into, and they have been successful in 2021. With the commitments of Colby Smith, Jaylin Wright, and Isaac Washington, Tennessee has hit on several of their top targets already, however, there is still plenty of talent in the Tarheel State. Jahvaree Ritzie, Payton Page, Jaden Lindsey, Diego Pounds, Kaemen Marley, and Travali Price remain on the board. The Vols are considered to be top contenders for each of the players, and how they choose to push could determine the success rate in the talent-rich state.

Georgia has always been good to Tennessee, and 2021 is no different. The Vols have commitments from four-stars Cody Brown and Julian Nixon already, and there are multiple top targets on the board. Five-Stars Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon remain atop the Tennessee big board, and the Vols continue to work both recruitments heavily. Tennessee remains a factor for coveted tight end Miles Campbell, and he is set to announce a decision any day. Other top targets include top-50 prospects Nyland Green and Dylan Fairchild, while they continue to battle for elite WR Deion Colzie and coveted offensive guard Terrence Ferguson. The talent-rich state still has a lot to offer the Vols.

So, which state is the most crucial to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting success? At this point, I am giving the nod to the state of North Carolina. The prospects mentioned are key pieces of rebuilding the trenches with Tennessee's 2021 class, and that is where a ton of Tennessee's recruiting attention is shifting. If the Vols hit on a majority of their targets from the state, Jeremy Pruitt is going to be extremely pleased with his 2021 class. Georgia finished a close second with both five-stars still on the board, and the ability for the Vols to go into the state and cherry-pick talent that is left late in cycles.