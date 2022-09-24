Who's In, Who's Out for No.11 Tennessee Against No.20 Florida

Tennessee and Florida square off in a massive early season SEC East showdown coming up at 3:30 pm ET. The Vols and Gators are both battling injuries coming into this contest. We have the full, official injury report for the Vols coming into this one here.

Cedric Tillman (Out)- The big hit for Tennessee here is their star wide receiver is sidelined. We have heard varying timelines throughout the week, and while initially thinking this might be a 1-2 week injury, we have heard more buzz around it being a few week deal, but it is not a season-ending injury which is key. The Vols will get Tillman back, and they will have plenty of time to evaluate him more in-depth over the bye week, so it is possible that the timeline shifts yet again.

Dylan Sampson (Out)- After getting banged up in the second half against Akron last week, Dylan Sampson cannot go against the Gators, becoming the second key part of the Tennessee offense to be inactive. While reports were positive for the RB room this week that all had been practicing, Sampson officially can't give it a go.

Jimmy Calloway (OUT/IN)- Yes, you read that right, Calloway is out to start this one, but he will be set to return in the second half of the game. He will serve a first half suspension due to an altercation that led to him being ejected last week, but after the half, Calloway will return for the Vols, who need depth at the receiver position with Tillman sidelined.

Juwan Mitchell (IN)- Mitchell had been sidelined for two weeks to start the season after being listed as a co-starter for the Vols. He got work last week as the Vols routed Akron, and he IS a full-go in this one.

Kwauze Garland (OUT)- Garland got injured in week one against Ball State and has not made his return. Garland is still inactive.

Dee Williams (OUT)- Williams has been sidelined for the Vols through the first three weeks, but, Josh Heupel has continued to reiterate hope of late. Williams is dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained during camp, and he is still inactive for the third week in a row.

Jeremiah Crawford (IN)- Crawford was ruled out last week against Akron, but he is available this week for the Vols as they get a boost back to their tackle depth with Crawford being available to go.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in Overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. Christian Charles got the start over him at corner against Akron, as Burrell was not able to go for the Vols. Burrell is still sidelined with the injury.

Len'Neth Whitehead (Out)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.