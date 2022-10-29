Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out For No. 3 Tennessee vs No.19 Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee hosts Kentucky today as the Vols look to go 7-0 for the first time since 1998. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff provides the most up to date injury report.

Cedric Tillman (IN)- The big hit for Tennessee for the last few weeks is that star receiver had been sidelined. We heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while. Now, Tillman has completed pre-game warmups, and he is a go for the Vols tonight against the Cats. 

Gerald Mincey (IN)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution with him against UT-Martin. He will be available for the Vols tonight against Kentucky. 

Jaylen McCollough (IN)- The Vols defensive captain is out as he continues to deal with an off-field issue that occurred a couple of weeks back. McCollough went through pregame and will play today. 

Juwan Mitchell (IN)- One of Tennessee's top linebackers did not dress and was unavailable for Tennessee against UT Martin for undisclosed reasons. Mitchell is back this week and should be a key piece of the linebacker rotation once again. 

Kamal Hadden (IN)- After being a game-time decision and ultimately unavailable against Alabama for undisclosed reasons, Kamal Hadden was out again last week against UT Martin. Whatever the starting cornerback had been dealing with appears to be cleared up, as he has completed warmups and is ready to go for tonight's matchup.

Christian Charles (IN)- The second-year cornerback suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury against Alabama on the Crimson Tide's last drive of the game. Charles did not play against UT-Martin, but he is a go tonight for the Vols. 

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

