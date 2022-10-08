Who's In, Who's Out for No.8 Tennessee Against No.25 LSU

No.8 Tennessee is set to take on No.25 LSU in a hostile road environment at noon ET. Coming into the game, the Vols have a few guys on the injury report, which we update here.

Cedric Tillman (Out)- The big hit for Tennessee here is their star wide receiver is still sidelined. We have heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while. Now, however, it appears Tillman is on track to play sooner than that, but he will not be available today, so Tennessee will look to Ramel Keyton to step in alongside Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy.

Gerald Mincey (OUT)- Tennessee's starting left tackle is inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols will be down a key piece to protect Hendon Hooker's blindside against a good LSU front. Jeremiah Crawford and Dayne Davis will take the majority of reps in place of Mincey.

Dylan Sampson (IN)- After getting banged up in the second half against Akron, Dylan Sampson was not able to go against Florida, becoming the second key part of the Tennessee offense to be inactive for that contest. He was dealing with an ankle injury at the time and was a game time decision on that day. Sampson is cleared to go for the Vols today.

Dee Williams (IN)- Williams had been sidelined for the Vols through the first four weeks, but, Josh Heupel had continued to reiterate hope of getting the once-coveted JuCo standout involved. Williams dealt with an undisclosed injury sustained during camp, but as Josh Heupel announced earlier this week, he is cleared to go and expected to factor into Tennessees's cornerback rotation.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (Out)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

LSU Players of Note: Starting LT Will Campbell (OUT), Starting DB Major Burns (Out), Key DB Sevyn Banks (Out).

