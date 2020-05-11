Tennessee LB Commit Aaron Willis Commits to Prestigious All-American Game

Tennessee landed a commitment from elite four-star LB Aaron Willis yesterday, and he made another commitment today.

Via his social media accounts, Willis announced his commitment to the Under Armour-All American Game. Willis joins his current teammate from St. Frances, Clinton Burton Jr., in the game.

Last season, Willis's former teammate, and current Tennessee Volunteer, Dominic Bailey, was the lone Vol commit to play in the game.

Willis added to a star-studded Tennessee LB group that features three All-Americans with Dylan Brooks and Terrence Lewis both playing in national all-American games.

Willis's ability to run and strike from all positions in the defense makes him a valuable asset, and it will certainly make it fun to watch in an All-American setting.

Prior to announcing his decision, Willis told VR2 on SI, "I talk to all of the defensive coaches. Pruitt is a great person, and I talk to him. I know it is going to be in the best conference in the SEC, and it is definitely on the rise. I know I can go there and learn behind All-SEC Freshman Henry To'oto'o. I can learn behind him."

He would add on the prospect of playing for Jeremy Pruitt, "hat was a big factor. That is what I think every football player dreams of is going to the league. Him having that success and history of producing linebackers like that plays a big part. Especially, since him as a person, and when I ask the players about him, everything is positive about how good he is and how he treats players."