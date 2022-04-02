Skip to main content

WR Jalin Hyatt Has 'Made A Huge Jump' Heading into Third Season With Vols

Jalin Hyatt has been a fan favorite since committing to Tennessee as a member of the 2020 class. The electric speed has always been apparent for the third-year pass-catcher, and he has been a key part of Tennessee's offense since arriving in Knoxville in 2020.  Now, heading into his third season in the program, Hyatt has "made a huge jump," according to Josh Heupel. 

Following Saturday's closed scrimmage, which saw Hyatt house a long catch and run for a touchdown, according to a source, Heupel was highly complimentary of the slot receiver. 

"Jalin’s made a huge jump. Different mindset, different focus, because of that different work habits, unbelievable offseason, strength and conditioning before we got to competing on the grass," Heupel said. "He’s continuing to get better. Playing in competitive situations, understanding how to do the things we want to do at the wide receiver position. I’m planning to put the football in his hands, he’s become a much more physical football player since he’s changed his body. Those two things go together hand-in-hand in gaining confidence and that shows up in the way he’s played."

Hyatt's work in the strength and conditioning program has been apparent since returning to campus in January following the winter break. Hyatt showed up around 168lbs and is now closer to 185lbs. 

Hyatt's ability to stretch defenses with over routes and in-breaking routes across the middle of the defense will be key for Tennessee's offense to take another step forward in year two. Being able to carry the proper weight to block in space but maintaining the speed to create mismatches for defenses will be key for Hyatt moving forward. 

Tennessee's depth at the slot position continues to grow as Jimmy Calloway, Jimmy Holiday and Squirrel White all continue to come on strong this spring. 

