Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Breaking: Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright

Brandon Martin

The Tennessee Volunteers knew that they were going to make North Carolina a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The premium placed on the Tar Heel state in this cycle meant that the Vols were even more excited to see former Volunteer running back and North Carolina native Jay Graham return to the coaching staff in Knoxville. Graham has been the position coach of some of the most productive running backs in the nation during his coaching career, and he has also earned the reputation of an excellent recruiter. Graham’s ties to his home state paid dividends today, as the Vols secured a commitment from three-star running back Jaylen Wright from Southern High School (Durham, NC).

It is fair to say that Graham may see much of himself in Wright, as the two are similar in terms of how they look coming out of high school. Wright is 6’0” tall and right at 200 pounds. He despite carrying a solid amount of weight for his size, he has a lean build. That lean build likely contributes to his greatest asset as a ball carrier, another characteristic that he shares with Graham, his elite speed. Wright has won a state championship in track, and that speed translates to the football field. If Wright gets into the open field, it almost always results in a touchdown. The Vols have focused in the last two classes at bringing elite speed into the program, particularly on offense, and Wright continues that trend. Wright is a solid receiver out of the backfield, making him dangerous as an every down back, and a threat to hurt teams on screens or designed, downfield routes. While Wright's game is built around his elite acceleration and speed, he is more than a track star in pads. Wright does have a build that is larger than many track stars playing running back. As a result, he shows the strength to break tackles on the edge, often set up by out running the angles of defensive backs.

The Vols look to continue to pound North Carolina in the 2021 class, but they added a valuable piece in Wright today. Much like Jalin Hyatt in the 2020 class, Wright’s tape shows that he is likely to rise up boards as the process goes on. His elite speed is game breaking, while showing the strength to be a complete back. The addition of Jay Graham helped the Vols here, and they are hoping the addition of Wright and Graham's recruiting pay further dividends.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

New Tennessee Staff Members Receiving High Praise from Recruiting Trail

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Jay Graham, Joe Osovet, and Shelton Felton have all hit the recruiting trail hard. Here is an early look at their success.

Matthew Ray

Vols Standing out for Dynamic Pass Rusher Nick Campbell

A look at 2022 Defensive End Nick Campbell's recruitment and relationship with Tennessee

Brandon Martin

Elite In-State Prospect Hudson Wolfe talks interest in Vols, decision timeline

Hudson Wolfe likes what he is seeing from Tennessee. He also has a decision timeline in mind.

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Former Vol Projected to Los Angeles Rams in Latest Mock Draft

Former Vol Darrell Taylor is projected to Los Angeles in latest NFL mock Draft.

Matthew Ray

Vols Football Signee Reginald Perry Wins State Basketball MVP Honor

Two-sport star Reginald Perry is adding some more hardware to his collection in the form of Alabama State player of the year for Class 5A in Basketball.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Niedermeyer Starting from Ground Up at Linebackers Coach

A look at Tennessee's linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer and the challenges he faces.

Jake Nichols

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation’s top 2021 TE includes Vols in top 5 schools list

A look at Hudson Wolfe’s top list of schools.

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85