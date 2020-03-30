Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

North Carolina Speedster Details Commitment to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

2021 three-star all purpose athlete Jaylen Wright announced his commitment to Tennessee today via Twitter. Wright's commitment (featured below) gives the Vols eight commitments in the class, and he breaks down his decision here. 

Wright told VR2's Matt Ray, "I chose Tennessee because of the love they showed me. It made it feel like home, and the academic program they have is amazing." 

Wright is the first commitment out of the Tarheel State, a state which will be pivotal for the Vols in the cycle. He was heavily recruited by North Carolina native, Jay Graham, and Wright had this to say, "my relationship with coach Graham is very tight. We talk almost every day." 

Wright, a track and football star, is another player recruited by Jeremy Pruitt who has game-breaking speed. Wright said on the Vols plan for him, "Tennessee plans to use me in the backfield at running back, and they also want to put me back at kick returner." 

The message from the Tennessee coaching staff played a key role in Wright's decision to choose Tennessee. He said, "They see a lot of potential in me. They think I would really benefit them, and help them win a national championship."

Wright is a national junior Olympic champion, and the 2019 North Carolina 55m State Champion. He is rated as a three-star on 247 Sport, but the evaluation process is just beginning for him. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols Add Late Addition to 2020 Class in Edge Rusher Gaddy

Tennessee has added an interesting prospect from the 2020 class to their ranks

Brandon Martin

Breaking: Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright

Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright from North Carolina

Brandon Martin

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

New Tennessee Staff Members Receiving High Praise from Recruiting Trail

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Jay Graham, Joe Osovet, and Shelton Felton have all hit the recruiting trail hard. Here is an early look at their success.

Matthew Ray

Vols Standing out for Dynamic Pass Rusher Nick Campbell

A look at 2022 Defensive End Nick Campbell's recruitment and relationship with Tennessee

Brandon Martin

Elite In-State Prospect Hudson Wolfe talks interest in Vols, decision timeline

Hudson Wolfe likes what he is seeing from Tennessee. He also has a decision timeline in mind.

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Former Vol Projected to Los Angeles Rams in Latest Mock Draft

Former Vol Darrell Taylor is projected to Los Angeles in latest NFL mock Draft.

Matthew Ray

Vols Football Signee Reginald Perry Wins State Basketball MVP Honor

Two-sport star Reginald Perry is adding some more hardware to his collection in the form of Alabama State player of the year for Class 5A in Basketball.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Niedermeyer Starting from Ground Up at Linebackers Coach

A look at Tennessee's linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer and the challenges he faces.

Jake Nichols