North Carolina Speedster Details Commitment to Tennessee

2021 three-star all purpose athlete Jaylen Wright announced his commitment to Tennessee today via Twitter. Wright's commitment (featured below) gives the Vols eight commitments in the class, and he breaks down his decision here.

Wright told VR2's Matt Ray, "I chose Tennessee because of the love they showed me. It made it feel like home, and the academic program they have is amazing."

Wright is the first commitment out of the Tarheel State, a state which will be pivotal for the Vols in the cycle. He was heavily recruited by North Carolina native, Jay Graham, and Wright had this to say, "my relationship with coach Graham is very tight. We talk almost every day."

Wright, a track and football star, is another player recruited by Jeremy Pruitt who has game-breaking speed. Wright said on the Vols plan for him, "Tennessee plans to use me in the backfield at running back, and they also want to put me back at kick returner."

The message from the Tennessee coaching staff played a key role in Wright's decision to choose Tennessee. He said, "They see a lot of potential in me. They think I would really benefit them, and help them win a national championship."

Wright is a national junior Olympic champion, and the 2019 North Carolina 55m State Champion. He is rated as a three-star on 247 Sport, but the evaluation process is just beginning for him.