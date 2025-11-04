Everything Tennessee Basketball Players Nate Ament and JP Estrella Said After Win Over Mercer
The process did not go as planned for the Volunteers during Monday evening's contest.
Although it was not pretty, the Tennessee Volunteers found a way to outlast and defeat the Mercer Bears inside Thompson-Bowling Arena at Food City Center to give the home team at 76-61 season opening win.
It wasn't as pretty and smooth as you'd like but season openers, anything can happen.
The team did show resiliency as they kept playing and ultimately pulled out the win.
Nate Ament and JP Estrella would meet with the media to breakdown the hard-fought win
Carried Over Duke Lessons for Ament
"Um, I think I learned the most in film, just um, having our coaching staff being able to kind of get on me in ways I can get better. Also, like I saw the way I was playing and I didn't like it. So, um, I thought I could just do a better job of running the floor, um, finding my teammates early, um, whenever I get the block and, you know, also help my teammates get open shots and stuff like that. So, I think, um, the more that I help, the more that I look from my teammates, the better, the more open I'm going to be when I get the ball," Ament said.
JP on DeWayne in Rotation
"Oh, definitely. I mean, DeWayne (Brown II) came in and um, he came in offensively. Great job. Defensively, he does a really good job. He does a really good job rebounding, too. I mean, he shows it every day in practice. So, I'm really not surprised that when it comes to game time, he does the exact same thing that he was doing in practice, that he's doing in the games," Estrella explained.
Estrella On Cleaning Up Turnovers
"Um, I think we just got to be (smarter). Um, I think we got to slow down a little bit. I feel like there was times where they sped us up and that's what got us into the turnovers. I mean. yeah, I just feel like we just got sped up. So, I feel like we just got to slow down a little bit, take our time, and um, you know, just really think about it."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Nate Ament and JP Estrella said after defeating Mercer.
