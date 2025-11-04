Top Performers: Tennessee Basketball vs Mercer
The Tennessee Volunteers have played their first game of the college basketball season, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to do great things. The Vols have been tasked with many tough out of conference games, but they are expected to win their first slate of non-conference games, which is something that can be viewed as a good thing.
The reason why this could be a good thing is because the Vols have the chance to clean up any of the mistakes they may face, and they have the chance to really figure some things out with minutes, rotation, and their lineup as a whole. This is something that can be tricky for any team.
The Tennessee Vols were victorious in their first game of the season, as the Vols defeated Mercer inside the Food City Center. This was a game that the Vols were expected to win big, and they still did despite the outcome not being as large as you would home considered to expectations.
The Vols won this game 76-61, and they didn't cover in the end, as the line was -28.5 in favor of the Vols.
Here were the top performers for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Nate Ament
Ament was in his first game of his college season, and he is one of the highest-rated players in the history of the Tennessee basketball prospect. The Vols forward nearly finished the game with a double-double, as he finished the game with 18 points and 9 rebounds. He also finished the game with an assist. Ament was the MVP for the Vols even thouigh he did finish the game with three turnovers. He shot 6-11 and 1-4 from three on the night, which will go down as a solid debut.
J.P. Estrella
Estrella played his first regular season game since returning from an ankle injury. This didn't come as any surprise, but he was dominant in the paint in this game, as he finished the game as one of the most consistent scorers, and he finished the game with 12 points. He also finished with 5 rebounds, and a steal on the day. He is the runner up in my book for the MVP of this game.
DeWayne Brown
Brown finished the game shooting a perfect 3/3 from the field. He is someone that remains as one of the better players down low for the Vols. He is a big man that is in his first college season, and his debut consisted of 6 points and 5 rebounds, all while finishing the game with two assists.