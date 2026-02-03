How To Watch Tennessee vs Ole Miss - Keys to the Matchup, Latest on Betting Line

The Tennessee Volunteers are on a three-game SEC winning streak as they enter their Tuesday night matchup against Ole Miss. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the contest.

The Vols Men’s Basketball team is amidst arguably its best stretch of conference play during the 2026 season. They’ve beaten Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn in three straight contests and now welcome the Ole Miss Rebels to town on Tuesday night.

Currently, the Vols are sixth in the SEC standings at (5-3), with hopes of continuing to climb. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch it.

How to Watch - Ole Miss vs Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) celebrates making a basket and getting fouled on during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• When: Tuesday, February 2nd, 2026

• Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

• Line: Tennessee -11.5

•TV: ESPN2

• Stream: ESPN App

Entering the matchup, the Vols are a 11.5 point favorite according to FanDuel. The team totals are set at 139.5 points. And according to ESPN’s BPI, the Vols have a 85.4% chance to win the contest on Tuesday night.

If the Vols want to continue this hot streak in conference play, the defensive and rebounding efforts will need to continue. They’ve held their last three opponents to substantially fewer points than their season scoring totals.

Key Notes Entering the Matchup

• The Volunteers' 79 wins over Ole Miss are their sixth-most versus any foe, trailing only Vanderbilt (132), Georgia (101), Mississippi State (91), Auburn (83) and Florida (82).

• Tennessee is 9-2 in its last 11 games against Ole Miss, dating to 2/3/18. The Volunteers went 1-6 in the prior seven matchups before that, from 3/9/12 to 1/17/17.

• This is the first time since 2020- 21 the Volunteers and Rebels are meeting without it being either the home opener or home finale for one side. That is the last time the teams met in February.



*Notes provided by UTSports.com

Key Stats Entering the Matchup

Lead Scorers for Tennessee Volunteers:

- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - 18.6 PPG

- Nate Ament, F - 16.6 PPG

- J.P. Estrella, F - 9.0 PPG

Lead Scorers for Ole Miss Rebels

- AJ Storr, G - 14.0 PPG

- Malik Dia, F - 13.8 PPG

- Ilias Kamardine, G - 11.0 PPG

The Vols present an extremely dificult size problem for most college basketball program. Their general length has created quite a bit of issues in both rebounding and rim protection. They had more offensive rebounds vs Gerogia than Georgia had total rebounds. They are currently holding opponents to 39% from the floor on defense as well.