Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Tennessee Volunteers are on an impressive three-game win streak, taking down Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn in their last three outings.

Tonight, they'll face an Ole Miss team that has been on the opposite end of the spectrum, suffering three-straight tough losses to Auburn, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Tuesday night SEC showdown.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss +11.5 (-105)

Tennessee -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss +590

Tennessee -900

Total

OVER 139.5 (-110)

UNDER 139.5 (-110)

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

Ole Miss is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Tennessee

Ole Miss is 4-1 ATS in its last five road game

Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 7-2 in Tennessee's last nine game

The UNDER is 11-3 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams

Tennessee is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games as the favorite

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the heart and soul of this Tennessee team. He's leading the team in points, averaging 18.6, while also racking up 2.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. If there's one area he could improve in, it'd be his three point shooting. He's average just 34.9% from beyond the arc. He has scored 20+ points in three of his last four games.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

The interior of both teams is what's going to be the difference-maker in this game. Both teams keep the majority of its shots to two-point range, but they also both defend that area of the court well. They rank 77th and 82nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting less than 49% from two-point range.

The two teams also rank outside the top 100 in possessions per game, including Ole Miss, which ranks 237th, averaging just 70.0. The slow pace should contribute to this being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 139.5 (-110) via FanDuel

