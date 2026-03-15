Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers have been a team with many identities when it been a team with many identities when it comes to the 2026 college basketball season, as they have had many ups and downs throughout this season, and they continue to show that on their best day, they are one of the more dangerous teams, both in the conference and out of the conference.

With many growing pains coming in the earlier portion of the college basketball season, the Tennessee Volunteers continued to push forward with the hopes of eventually push forward with the hopes of eventually finding their full stride, which many can argue has yet to happen for the Tennessee program. The Tennessee program needed a star to come through, and that is exactly what happened with star freshman forward Nate Ament.

Ament is one of the better scorers in the country, and he has been one of the more consistent names in the country down this final stretch, as he has been a guy who found his shot later in the season. The prospect has shown time and time again that he has the ability to be dangerous and will only get better when he gets more reps. He is one loss away from entering the NBA, as he is a top-10 projected draft pick and will be one of the future stars of the league.

Ament is averaging a total of 17.5 points per game, all while averaging 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. This could have been much higher if his first half-season had gone better. The Vols will need the talented clear the most when it comes to clear the most when it comes to this upcoming tournament, as Tennessee awaits the decision of the selection committee to see where they would be placed and who they would be taking on in March Madness.

Tennessee Learns Their March Madness Path

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) guards Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As expected with very little doubt, the Tennessee Volunteers made the big dance even with double-digit losses, as the program still had a total of 22 victories in this season. The Vols will be on the move, as they are set to be one of the 64 teams in the March Madness bracket.

The Tennessee Volunteers' field is now officially set, as they are part of the Midwest region, and will be traveling to Philadelphia as the 6th seed. The Vols will play against either Miami Ohio or SMU in their first game of the tournament.