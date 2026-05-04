Juke Harris Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers

Juke Harris has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been working on constructing its roster for next college basketball season, and they just landed perhaps the biggest commitment of the entire cycle. Juke Harris has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Harris is rated as a four-star transfer prospect, the fourth-best prospect in this year's class and the second-best shooting guard, according to ON3. The Volunteers managed to land Harris over the likes the North Carolina and Michigan.

Harris was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school and picked Wake Forest. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Demon Deacons and has been a stellar player since his freshman season.

Juke Harris Announces His Commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 2024, Harris averaged six points and 2.8 rebounds coming off the bench. This past season, he took a massive leap.

As a sophomore, Harris averaged 21 points, 1.3 steals, 1.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 33 percent from behind the arc and 44 percent from the field. Harris is a high volume shooter who can consistently score, and will be a very nice addition for Tennessee's offense.

Harris this past season scored 30 or more points twice and 20 or more points 20 times. He had a career high against Boston College when he scored 38 points and made six threes.

The Volunteers now have seven players committed in this year's transfer portal class. They have landed commitments from Tyler Lundblade from Belmont, Jalan Haralson from Notre Dame, Terrence Hill Jr. from VCU, Dai Dai Ames from Cal, Miles Rubin from Loyola and Braedan Lue from Kennesaw State. The Volunteers also had six players from last year's roster enter the transfer portal.

The Volunteers are looking to make the program's first ever final four in program history. The Volunteers have had several shots under head coach Rick Barnes, as they have made the Elite Eight three straight years. They have also made the tournament in eight straight seasons, excluding the 2020 season in which the tournament was canceled due to the global pandemic.

Tennessee has remained as one of the nation's top programs over the years under Barnes, and it looks like that won't be changing this next season either, especially afetr the addition of Harris to the roster.

The Volunteers will also be adding four players from the 2026 recruiting class.