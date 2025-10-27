Tennessee’s Rick Barnes Reflects on Vols’ Exhibition Loss to Duke
The Tennessee Volunteers faced an early test in their exhibition matchup against Duke, falling short against one of college basketball’s most talented teams. While the loss will not appear in the record books, it revealed several truths about Rick Barnes’ 2025 squad: youth, inconsistency, and untapped potential.
Facing Elite Competition
The Vols, a program that prides itself on toughness and defensive identity, looked a step behind against a deeper, more physical Blue Devils team led by star forward Cameron Boozer. Head coach Rick Barnes didn’t sugarcoat what he saw, using the performance as a teaching moment for a roster filled with fresh faces.
Barnes praised Duke's standout forward Cameron Boozer, who delivered a dominant 24-point, 23-rebound performance. “He was terrific,” Barnes said. “What can you say about him? He’s one of the best players in the country.” Facing Boozer and Duke’s length gave Tennessee an early look at the type of physicality they will need to match to compete in the SEC.
“We wanted a physical game, and we got one,” Barnes added. “They came ready to play against a physical team, and I thought they did a great job. We’re not as physical as we were a year ago, and that’s something we’ve got to fix.”
Execution and Defensive Breakdowns
The Vols’ struggles came largely from lapses in execution and defensive discipline. Duke went 25-for-27 from the free-throw line compared to Tennessee’s 10-for-14, a margin Barnes called “a real bad stat to look at.” He added that the Vols allowed too many easy baskets in transition and failed to finish defensive possessions with rebounds.
“We let our offense dictate our defense,” Barnes said. “When shots didn’t fall, we lost concentration and gave up baskets on things we’ve covered in practice.”
Rebounding was another glaring issue. The Blue Devils grabbed 16 offensive boards, six of which came from Boozer. “We can’t get beat like that on the glass,” Barnes said. “That’s been a major emphasis all offseason, and we have to do better.”
Growing Pains and Player Development
Barnes reminded reporters that this Tennessee team is still learning to play together, featuring 11 new players and several returners recovering from injuries. Forward JP Estrella, back after missing significant time, played limited minutes. “He’s got to get back to full strength,” Barnes said. “It’s going to take time, but he’ll get there.”
Freshman forward Nate Mano had a tough shooting night (5-of-19) but led the team in rebounds and drew seven fouls. “It was probably the most physical game he’s ever been in,” Barnes noted. “He kept fighting, and we’re ecstatic about his potential.”