Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Twelve SEC teams are undefeated ahead of Week 3 in the 2025 college football season and two of them are set to face off at Neyland Stadium this weekend.
No. 6 Georgia will visit No. 15 Tennessee and oddsmakers expect the contest to be a close one. Both sides have dominated early on against lesser programs, but Saturday’s meeting will be a real test and could affect the postseason picture in a major way.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: –3.5 (-108)
- Tennessee: +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -170
- Tennessee: +142
Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Record: 2-0
- Tennessee Record: 2-0
Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Gunner Stockton: Stockton doesn’t appear to be getting serious consideration for the Heisman this year, but is a top-10 candidate with +1700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s thrown for 417 yards and two scores and also notched a pair of rushing touchdowns this season. He’s the force that powers Georgia’s offense and his performance could very well determine the winner of this game.
Tennessee
Star Thomas: Thomas is off to a strong start with the Volunteers after posting 871 rushing yards and scoring seven rushing touchdowns with Duke last year. Tennessee’s starting running back has already scored four touchdowns this season. He’s rushed for three touchdowns and scored on the only receptions he’s recorded so far this year. His strong average of 6.7 yards per carry could be difficult to maintain against Georgia, though.
Georgia vs. Tennessee State Prediction and Pick
Georgia and Tennessee have clashed plenty of times as SEC rivals, so there’s plenty of head-to-head matchup data to analyze ahead of this weekend. Some personnel has changed on both sides, but Georgia has comfortably overpowered Tennessee in recent pairings.
The Bulldogs are 8-2 straight up and against the spread over their previous 10 games against the volunteers. Tennessee won and covered the spread in just one of the five games it hosted during that span.
Georgia opened as a touchdown favorite and that makes a lot of sense given the fact that Tennessee has failed to win or cover in its previous six matchups against the Bulldogs. Recency has crept in following the visitors’ 22-point home win against Austin Peay in Week 2, but bettors shouldn’t let that result influence their Week 3 wagers.
The Bulldogs torched the Volunteers elite defense in a 31-17 win the last time these two teams met and have consistently beaten them by multiple touchdowns in recent meetings regardless of the venue.
PICK: Georgia -3.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.