What Tennessee Basketball Assistant Coach Gregg Polinsky Said During Media Availability
The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball team will welcome Tennessee State to Thompson-Bolin Arena at Food City Center on November 20, 2025.
Assistant coach Gregg Polinsky met with the press during his Wednesday availability.
Rick Barnes Assessment of Ja'Kobi Gillespie's second half vs. Rice
“Well, first of all, I’m not going to disagree with the head coach. That’s a joke. And then secondly, I think what Coach is most pleased with was we preach cardio toughness, and in that particular game, the way that they played, like they were up on them, they were making it tough. They were physical, they were fast, then Ja’Kobi managed all that. And still was able to maintain a high level of focus, consistency, and get us into our offense, keep us organized. And I think that’s probably what made Coach proudest of what he was doing and the steps that he’s taken to improve.”
Nate Ament Better Perimeter Shooter Than First Games Indicate
“Absolutely. And I think Coach showed him on video the other day. He goes through and says, you know, we talk about whether it’s a make or a miss, what’s a good shot. And when you’re on balance, you step into it, it’s a rhythm shot, it’s the right shot for you. Bottom line, is it a practiced shot? And if it’s a practiced shot, it’s a good shot. And I think Nate can really shoot the ball. Nate can really shoot it. It’s just a matter of him figuring out shot selection and I think that takes time for someone as talented as him that can probably go get a bucket a lot of times. When do I do it? When do I utilize teammates? How do they help me? How do I help them?”
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee Basketball assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said during Wednesday's media availability.
