Bracketology Update: How Lunardi, Other Experts View Vols After SEC Tournament Win

With the Vols beating Texas A&M 65-50 in the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship, Tennessee is now 26-7 (17-4 SEC).

Following the Vols triumphant win over Kentucky in the semifinals of the tournament, Tennessee did not budge from the No. 3 line according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

And even though the Vols got to cut the net, Lunardi's ranking of Tennessee has not changed.

ESPN

Lunardi still has the Vols as the second best No. 3 seed, behind No. 2 seeds in Auburn and Kentucky. Following Tennessee's win over the Aggies, Lunardi was asked on ESPN what his predictions were for Tennessee in the bracket. What Lunardi said is below.

The Vols hold a 3-1 combined record against Auburn and Kentucky, with a 3-0 record since their ugly January loss to UK in Rupp Arena.

Tennessee also achieved the conference title, as Auburn was knocked out in the quarterfinals thanks to Texas A&M and Kentucky in the semifinals thanks to UT.

Lunardi's bracket currently has No. 3 Tennessee taking on No. 14 St. Peter's in the first round in the South Region. His entire bracket can be viewed here.

CBS Sports

Unlike Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm moved Tennessee up to the No. 2 line after their conference tournament victory.

Palm currently has South Region No. 2 seed Tennessee taking on No. 15 Colgate in the first round. Palm joins Lunardi in projecting Auburn and Kentucky as No. 2 seeds.

Palm's entire updated bracket can be viewed here.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney has had the Vols projected as No. 2 seed since before the Tournament. Before Tennessee's SEC Tournament title game against Texas A&M, Sweeney said a Tennessee win would 'lock' them in for a No. 2 seed.

"Texas A&M will likely be in SI’s projected field regardless of the result in the SEC title game because of the Aggies’ miraculous run this week, but winning it would guarantee that TAMU avoids the First Four in Dayton and avoids a nervous watch party when the field is released. Meanwhile, a Tennessee win would lock in the Vols on the No. 2 line, a spot they’d only be at risk of relinquishing with a loss and a Purdue win," Sweeney said.

The rest of Sweeney's projections can be found here.

---

The selection show for the March Madness NCAA Tournament bracket will be at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.