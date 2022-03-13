Bracketology Update: Tennessee Remains Behind Kentucky, Auburn Despite SEC Tournament Title Berth

The No. 9 Tennessee Vols (No. 2 SEC) knocked off the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (No. 3 SEC) on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals 69-62 and will advance to the Tournament title to play No. 8 seed Texas A&M.

Tennessee's win over Kentucky marks their second of the season over the Wildcats to improve to a 2-1 record against UK on the season.

Entering the SEC Tournament, the Vols firmly held a No. 3 seed projection in the NCAA Tournament according to multiple experts. Despite the title game berth and achieving their third top five win of the season after besting Kentucky (and fourth win against a current top-five team), the Vols still remain a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi's updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology.

ESPN

Lunardi has the Vols as the No. 10 overall seed, coming in as the second best No. 3 seed.

Tennessee remains behind No. 2 seeds Auburn and Kentucky although the Vols hold a 3-1 combined record against the two SEC powerhouses. The Vols also defeated projected No. 1 seed Arizona in December.

The Vols' win against Kentucky moved them up in the rankings among No. 3 seeds, but it seems Tennessee needs a win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament Championship to earn a No. 2 seed in Lunardi's rankings.

---

Tennessee basketball has been on a tear since their loss to Kentucky in January, boasting a 16-2 record. The Vols are also among the best in the nation in RPI and SOS, as well as adjusted defensive efficiency ratings, per KenPom.

The Vols will take on the hot Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament Championship. Tennessee is looking for their fifth conference tournament championship and first in over 40 years, but they'll have to do it against an Aggies squad who is on a seven-game winning streak.

---

Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

