Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite PG Chandler over Duke, Kentucky, and Others

Kennedy Chandler is arguably the nation's top player and best point guard, and he is now a Tennessee Volunteer.

Chandler announced his decision to choose the Volunteers on Sports Center's Instagram Live minutes ago.

He chose Tennessee over Duke, North Carolina, Memphis, and Kentucky. He is Tennessee's first commitment in the 2021 class, and he is a big domino, as it has long been rumored that he wants to play with elite power forward and SI All-American, Paolo Banchero.

Chandler brings immediate firepower to Rick Barnes’ lineup, and he has continued to prove time and time again that he can play with the nation's best players.

After winning the coveted Nike Peach Jam title last summer, Chandler averaged 24 points, five assists and five rebounds a game for the Briarcrest Saints this past season.

Rick Barnes has helped Jeremy Pruitt land football recruits. This time, one of Jeremy Pruitt's freshmen signees, Omari Thomas, helped Barnes land Chandler, Thomas’s long-time teammate and friend.

Thomas has actively recruited Chandler to Tennessee since announcing his decision to commit to Jeremy Pruitt's program last December. The two were highly successful on the basketball court, and they won a state title during their time playing for the Saints.

Chandler announced his intentions to transfer to Sunrise Christian in Kansas for his final prep season on the hardwood, but after that, he’ll continue his career on Rocky Top.

Earlier this week, Chandler told SI-All American's on Tennessee, "They've been recruiting me hard from the beginning, and I have a great feeling with the, Coach (Rick) Barnes and Coach (Kim) English are great guys and they are really prioritizing me."

Chandler also told SI All-American on teaming up with Paolo Banchero, "I think we've got a good chance of teaming up. if it doesn't happen, he'll always be my brother, but I like our chances. We've got great chemistry on the court and that's what makes it work so well."