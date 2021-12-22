How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Tennessee-No. 6 Arizona

The 19th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its final game before the start of conference play, playing No. 6 Arizona Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. This is Tennessee's first game since their midweek bout with USC Upstate last week, as the Memphis game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers' program.

Arizona enters the game with a perfect 11-0 record, but the Wildcats have not faced a ranked team yet this season. The Vols are 0-1 against Top 10 opponents when then No. 5 Villanova bested Tennessee in Connecticut, and they are 1-1 against ranked opponents, as the Vols beat a ranked North Carolina team in the Cheez-It Tip off Tournament in Connecticut.

Tennessee lost to current No. 25 Texas Tech three games ago in Madison Square Garden.

Arizona presents more than likely the toughest challenge Tennessee and Rick Barnes have had all season, and big performances from Kennedy Chandler and the bigs are needed in order for the Vols to have a solid shot of knocking off the 'Cats.

For more information on how to watch and listen Tennessee-Arizona, see below.

How to Watch

-ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will have the call.

How to Listen

-Local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 81 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

Tennessee-Arizona Series and Info

-Wednesday marks just the fifth all-time meeting between Tennessee and Arizona, and first since the 1998-99 season opener. The teams have not met in Knoxville since 1982. It will also mark just the second time in program history that the Vols have played a Pac-12 school ranked in the top 10.

-Tennessee leads its all-time series with Arizona, 3-1, dating to 1956.

-The Vols are 2-0 against the Wildcats in Knoxville, with wins in December of 1956 and 1982.

-Tennessee also defeated Arizona in Tucson in 1983.

-Arizona's lone win in the series was a one-point triumph at the 1998 BCA Classic in Albuquerque.

-Last Meeting: Arizona's Jason Terry (no relation to current Wildcats star Dalen Terry) scored 26 points to lead the 18th-ranked Wildcats to a 73-72 victory as ninth-ranked Tennessee missed a flurry of last-second shots to open the 1998-99 season in the BCA Classic at "The Pit" in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

--The Vols had rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to take a three-point lead (66-63) with 6:10 remaining.

--Two free throws by Eugene Edgerson gave Arizona a 73-70 lead with 2:04 left to play.

--But Tennessee point guard Tony Harris keyed another Vol comeback by hitting a jumper off an offensive rebound to make it 73-72. Harris then forced Terry into a five-second violation Arizona's next possession.

--Harris, who hit a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to a career-best 25 points, had a layup blocked out of bounds with 10 seconds on the clock. The Vols had several shots on the rim just before the buzzer, but none fell through the net.

--To support Terry's game-high 26 points, Arizona's A.J. Bramlett logged 11 points and 10 boards. Eventual NBA Champion and Olympian Richard Jefferson—then a freshman—finished with three points and two rebounds.



-First-year Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey was an assistant coach at Arizona from 2018-20.

-Tennessee freshman Jahmai Mashack's older brother, Kwesi Mashack, was a cornerback with the Arizona football program from 2014-17.

-Vols head coach Rick Barnes owns a 1-8 career record against Arizona and is 32-23 against current members of the Pac-12 Conference.

-Tennessee is 21-12 all-time against current Pac-12 programs and won at Colorado earlier this month.

Arizona Info

-Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is in his first season as head coach of the Wildcats after having served as an assistant coach at Gonzaga for the previous 20 seasons.

-Lloyd is the first Pac-12 coach since Stanford's Walter Powell in 1920-21 to win the first 11 games of his career.

-At 11-0 overall, Arizona is off to its best start to a season since 2014-15—when it started 12-0.

-After beginning the season unranked, Arizona has ascended to a No. 6 ranking in the AP Poll—its highest ranking since the second week of the 2017-18 season.

-Arizona's 11 wins this season have come by an average of 28.2 points per game. The Wildcats have only played two games that finished within single digits—a four-point neutral site win over Wichita State and a four-point road win over Illinois.

-Freshman guard Bennedict Mathurin, a projected first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17.4 points per game. Mathurin is one of eight international players on Arizona's roster.

-Another projected 2022 NBA Draft selection, sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis, is averaging 16.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

-Tennessee junior guard Santiago Vescovi has a history playing with three players on Arizona's roster. Vescovi played at the NBA Academy Latin America with Mathurin and junior center Oumar Ballo, while he played with sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa at a Basketball Without Borders camp.

On the Brink of History: Tennessee sixth-year senior PF/C John Fulkerson will tie Wayne Chism for the most games played as a Vol with 142.

A list of the Tennessee basketball leaders in all-time number of games played is below.

1. Wayne Chism, 2006-10 (142)

2. John Fulkerson, 2016-pres. (141)

3. Cameron Tatum, 2008-12 (138)

4. Josh Richardson, 2011-15 (136)

5. Kyle Alexander, 2015-19 (135)

T-6. Jordan Bowden, 2016-20 (132)

T-6. Admiral Schofield, 2015-19 (132)

