How to Watch, Listen: No. 3 Volunteers vs. No. 14 Longwood

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - March Madness is set to take off with the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Longwood Lancers on Thursday afternoon at 2:45 ET.

For more information on how to watch the Vols' March Madness opener, see below.

How To Watch

Fans can catch Thursday's game on CBS and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will have the call.

How to Listen

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. A national radio broadcast is also available on channel 135 on Sirius and channel 202 SiriusXM.

