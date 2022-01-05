Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    How To Watch Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its final game before the start of conference play, playing Ole Miss on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thompson Bowlin Arena. This is Tennessee's first game since loss on December 29th to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. 

    Ole Miss enters with a limited roster and not having played since a 75-73 loss to Samford on Dec. 21, the Rebels are thrown into the fire early in its conference slate facing the Volunteers on the road. Ole Miss is currently 8-4 on the season and comes into the game as a heavy underdog to the Volunteers. 

    The Vols will also have Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson back in the rotation for the 

    For more information on how to watch and listen Tennessee-Arizona, see below.

    How to Watch

    -ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will have the call.

    Read More

    How to Listen

    -Local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 81 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    USATSI_17402254_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    How To Watch Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17431814_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Early Look: Five Offensive Players Who Could Breakout in 2022 For the Vols

    Jan 4, 2022
    A1BA907A-8866-4A46-A20B-190C67A4272A
    Football

    Just In: Veteran Vols DB Announces Decision on College Future

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_17156001_168390308_lowres
    Podcasts

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Remaining 2022 Targets, Portal Talk, A Look at 2023 Recruiting

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_17265780_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Everything Rick Barnes Said During Monday Press Conference

    Jan 3, 2022
    Kalib Perry
    Recruiting

    Signee Breakdown: LB Kalib Perry

    Jan 3, 2022
    r624911_1296x729_16-9
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Second Straight SEC Win

    Jan 2, 2022
    36644015-FC52-4627-8AFA-99B74AA18A8B
    Recruiting

    Signee Breakdown: OL Masai Reddick

    Jan 2, 2022