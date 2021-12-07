How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Texas Tech

The No. 13 Tennessee Vols enter Week five of the college basketball season at 6-1, having just won their first actual road game against Colorado.

Up next for Rick Barnes' squad is a date with Texas Tech in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The historic venue serves as a neutral site for an SEC vs. Big 12 matchup, and the Red Raiders come into the matchup with an equivalent 6-1 record.

However, Texas Tech's first seven games have all been against unranked opponents, and they are coming off of their first loss of the season against Providence.

Texas Tech serves as the fourth unranked opponent in a row for the Vols in their stretch of six unranked opponents before taking on Memphis on December 18.

For information on how to watch, listen and stream the Vols eighth game of the season, see below.

How to Watch

-ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN and be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analysis) will have the call.

How to Listen

-Local Vol Network affiliate. Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp will call the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 81 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

Vols in MSG

Saturday marks Tennessee's first appearance in Madison Square Garden since winning the 2010 NIT Season Tip-Off. The Vols have competed in New York City on two separate occasions since then, both times in the Barclays Center—home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

The Vols are 7-8 all-time at the current Madison Square Garden.

Series with Texas Tech

-Tennessee lost its only previous meeting with Texas Tech when the Red Raiders posted an 88-71 win in Knoxville on Dec. 3, 1953.

-The Vols own a 15-19 all-time record against current members of the Big XII Conference.

-Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is very familiar with the Red Raiders from his 17 years as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. Barnes led Texas to a 33-4 record against Texas Tech.

-Barnes's 33 career wins vs. Texas Tech are his most against any opponent.

-Tennessee owns an all-time record of 9-18 in the state of New York, dating to Jan. 27, 1937 (a 30-24 loss at Long Island).

About Texas Tech

-Boasting a 6-1 record, Texas Tech enters Tuesday's game against Tennessee coming off of its lone loss of the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders lost at Providence last Wednesday, 72-68.

-The Red Raiders are in the midst of their first season under the direction of head coach Mark Adams, who previously served as Texas Tech's associate head coach from 2016-21 under former TTU head coach Chris Beard.

-After finishing sixth in the Big 12 last season and earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Texas Tech was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 this season by the league's head coaches.

-Terrence Shannon Jr., a Preseason All-Big 12 team selection, missed the Red Raiders' first three games due to an eligibility review process but has started all four games since returning to the lineup. Shannon Jr. leads Texas Tech in scoring at 16.5 ppg.

-Redshirt junior guard Kevin McCullar is Texas Tech's second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg) and the team's leading rebounder (5.8 rpg). McCullar missed two games due to illness, but returned to the TTU lineup against Providence. He has started all five games that he has been available for.

-Texas Tech got a boost during the offseason with the addition of highly-rated transfer Kevin Obanor from Oral Roberts. Obanor helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2021 Sweet 16 and had three straight double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament. A starter in all seven of the Red Raiders' games this season, Obanor is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 points per game.

-In addition to Obanor, the Red Raiders added six more Division I transfers this past offseason: Adonis Arms (Winthrop), Daniel Batcho (Arizona), Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State), Davion Warren (Hampton), Bryson Williams (UTEP), Mylik Wilson (Louisiana).

Tennessee and New York

-In New York City, the Vols are 7-17 overall.

-Tennessee freshman Zakai Zeigler is from nearby Wyandanch on Long Island.

-Three former Vols have figured prominently in the history of the New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden.

-Bernard King (native of Brooklyn), Ernie Grunfeld (native of Forest Hills) and Allan Houston each enjoyed years of success for the Knicks in roles as players and in the front office.

-Bernard King — Ranks second in Knicks franchise history with a 26.5 career scoring average ... Led the Knicks in scoring three times, including a club record 32.9 points per game in 1984-85 ... Owns the franchise record for single-season field-goal percentage (57.2 in 1983-84) ... On Christmas Day 1984, he scored a Knicks franchise record 60 points against New Jersey ... Holds the franchise record for points in a playoff game (46 in back-to-back games against Detroit in 1984) ... Two-time All-NBA Team selection (1984 and 1985) while playing for the Knicks ... Was one of seven all-time Knicks greats honored on Legends Awards Night at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2009.

-Ernie Grunfeld — Spent 17 seasons with the Knicks as a player (1983-86), coach (1989-90) and broadcaster before eventually settling in as general manager (1991-99), where he built teams that appeared in the NBA Finals in 1995 and 1999 ... later served as president and GM of the Washington Wizards.

-Allan Houston — Spent nine of his 12 professional seasons with the Knicks, finishing his career as one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters ... Fourth all-time leading scorer in Knicks history with 11,165 career points and is second with 921 3-pointers ... Team captain for six seasons (1999-2005) ... His running one-hander with 0.8 seconds to play beat top-seeded Miami in game five of the first round of the playoffs and set the Knicks on the path to the 1999 NBA Finals ... In 2001, he set a club record with his 90.9 free throw percentage ... Now works as the Knicks' Vice President for Player Leadership & Development.

Cover Photo via Tennessee Athletics

